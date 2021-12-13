R.I. nonprofits awarded $100K in Tufts Health Plan Foundation grants

PROVIDENCE – Ten Rhode Island nonprofits were each awarded $10,000 grants towards health equity and community resilience from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation.

The foundation announced a total of $500,000 to 50 nonprofits across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and New Hampshire last week. The unrestricted grants, which draw from the foundation’s 2021 Momentum Fund, are intended to help the organizations recover from COVID-19-related impacts and address urgent community needs.

In Rhode Island, the following organizations received grants:

Aldersbridge Communities (East Providence)

Center for Southeast Asians (Providence)

Clinica Esperanza / Hope Clinic (Providence)

Conexión Latina Newport (Newport)

Grands Flourish (Providence)

Higher Ground International (Providence)

Refugee Dream Center (Providence)

RI Minority Elder Task Force, Inc. (Newport)

We Share Hope (East Providence)

Westbay Community Action Program (Providence)

In southeastern Massachusetts, Coastline Elderly Services Inc. of New Bedford also received a grant.

- Advertisement -

Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan’s parent company, Point32Health, said in a statement that the foundation selected the nonprofits as “organizations who provide critical community resources to help address social determinants of health.

These organizations are uniquely positioned to bring forward community solutions as we rebuild and recover from this pandemic, and work together to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for people throughout New England,” Hayes added.

Based on conversations with more than 100 community members, the foundation chose organizations that focus on nutrition security; transportation equity; addressing social isolation and mental health issues; COVID-19 information; caregiver support; and workforce solutions.