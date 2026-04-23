R.I. Podiatric Medical Association calls for safeguards in home foot care law  

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Podiatric Medical Association last week voiced mixed feelings on legislation that would allow nurses to provide routine foot care in patients’ homes.

The legislation package, which includes two bills introduced by Sen. Lori Urso and Rep. Jennifer Boylan, passed the R.I. Senate and House of Representatives earlier this month.

Currently, only podiatry doctors are permitted to provide this care to homebound patients in Rhode Island.

The bills stipulate that nurses must receive specialized training, demonstrate clinical competency, and receive certification from an accredited, state-approved organization in order to treat patients at home.

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In a statement shared last week, RIPMA called the legislation “great news for those patients who are truly homebound so that we can prevent self-injury.”

But “it is also imperative to understand that those patients who are still able to get to the doctor, in particular those that have underlying medical conditions that can lead to limb or life-threatening issues, still be seen regularly by their podiatric physician,” the statement continues.”

The association urged the R.I. Department of Health to implement “appropriate safeguards and oversight of these providers who may be going into vulnerable patients’ homes to deliver critical health services.”

Michael Reuter, a board member for the association, voiced sharper concerns.

“This new bill claims to solve a problem, but I am concerned that it will create more problems than it solves,” Reuter said in the RIPMA release. “I am disappointed that the current version of the legislation does not include the (Department of Health) recommendation that these nurses work in collaboration with a podiatrist to ensure that in-home patients can be quickly referred to a physician when warranted.”

Reuter also voiced concerns that patients will have to pay for at-home services out of pocket, rather than through their insurance providers.

The state chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons, meanwhile, has expressed support for the legislative package.

“Access to in-home foot care is important for older adults who face mobility, vision or chronic health challenges,” said R.I. AARP Director Catherine Taylor.

“Without regular care, minor foot issues can progress into infections, pain or mobility problems that increase fall risk and lead to more serious medical needs,” Taylor continued in a statement. “Home-based foot care supports prevention, early identification of concerns and the ability of older adults to age in place,”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.