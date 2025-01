Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

R.I. ranks 39th for states with most accounts in collection, WalletHub says

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is ranked No. 39 for states with the most collection accounts per capita, debt that has gone unpaid for so long that it has been sold to a collection agency,

Wyoming had the most collection accounts, with an average of more than four accounts per resident in collections, WalletHub said. That state ranked first in collection accounts status and third for change in average collections accounts.

Wyoming also has the highest average balance per collection account, at $1,981, according to WalletHub.

Montana was second, followed by Nevada, Delaware and South Carolina.

Mississippi had the lowest rate of accounts in collection. That state was No. 50 for

collection accounts status and fifth for change in average collection accounts.

North Carolina, Hawaii, New York and Massachusetts rounded out the bottom five.

Among the remaining New England states, Vermont was No. 10, Maine was No. 23, New Hampshire was No. 32, and Connecticut was No. 36.

To determine the rankings, researchers at the financial advice website compared the 50 states across two key dimensions – collection accounts status and change in average collection accounts – across four relevant metrics:

average number of collection accounts in the third quarter of 2024, average collection account balance per tradeline in the third quarter of 2024, change in the average number of collection accounts from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2024 and percentage change in average collection account balance per tradeline from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2024.

The data showed Rhode Island ranked No. 39 for collection accounts status, and No.26 in the change in average collection accounts to reach its overall score of 41.71.