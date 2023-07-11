R.I. ranks No. 45 on CNBC’s 2023 top states for business list

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked No. 45 among all states for the second straight year in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business 2023″ rankings released Tuesday.

The Ocean State was again ranked lowest among New England states this year. The state ranked No. 46 in CNBC’s 2021 list and was ranked last in the nation in the 2019 rankings. No rankings were released in 2020.

For the 2023 report, states were evaluated on 86 metrics in 10 categories: cost of doing business; infrastructure; life, health and inclusion; workforce; economy; business friendliness; access to capital; technology and innovation; education; and cost of living.

Rhode Island received an “F” grade, its lowest, for both infrastructure and for economy. The state received a “D-” for both cost of doing business and for cost of living, a “D” for business friendliness, a “C-” for access to capital, a “C” for both education and for technology, and a “C+” for workforce. Rhode Island’s highest grade was a “B-” for life, health and inclusion.

- Advertisement -

New England states generally fared poorly in the rankings, with none cracking the top 10 for 2023.

Massachusetts ranked highest of all states in the region at No. 15 (tied with Pennsylvania), followed by Vermont at No. 29, Connecticut at No. 31, Maine at No. 39 and New Hampshire at No. 40.

North Carolina ranked No. 1 overall this year, followed by Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Minnesota. Alaska ranked lowest among all states, followed by Louisiana, Mississippi, Hawaii and West Virginia.