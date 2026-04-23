R.I.’s 4.6% jobless rate is 3rd highest in New England

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THE FEBRUARY UNEMPLOYMENT rate of 4.6% in Rhode Island was the third highest in New England and above the national rate of 4.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

PROVIDENCE – The February unemployment rate of 4.6% in Rhode Island was the third highest in New England and above the national rate of 4.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.  Across the nation, unemployment rates were higher in February in one state, Florida, and stable in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Year over year, 13

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