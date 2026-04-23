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PROVIDENCE – The February unemployment rate of 4.6% in Rhode Island was the third highest in New England and above the national rate of 4.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the nation, unemployment rates were higher in February in one state, Florida, and stable in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Year over year, 13

R.I.’s 4.6% jobless rate is 3rd highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – The February unemployment rate of 4.6% in Rhode Island was the third highest in New England and above the national rate of 4.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation, unemployment rates were higher in February in one state, Florida, and stable in 49 states and Washington, D.C.

Year over year, 13 states and Washington, D.C., reported a higher unemployment rate in February. Two states, Ohio and Indiana, had decreases, and 35 states had little change.

Washington, D.C., had the highest unemployment rate at 6.5% in February, while Hawaii and South Dakota each had the lowest rate at 2.3%.

New England unemployment rates in February:

Vermont: 2.6%, down from 2.7% in January but same as February 2025

New Hampshire: 3.2%, same as January and for February 2025

Maine: 3.2%, down from 3.3% from both January and for February 2025

Rhode Island: 4.6%, up from 4.5% in January and for February 2025

Connecticut: 4.7%, up from 4.5% in January and from 3.7% in February 2025