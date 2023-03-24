R.I.’s February unemployment rate remains 3rd highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-highest unemployment rate in New England in February at 3.1%, which was below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in February, unemployment rates were lower in nine states, higher in three states and Washington, D.C., and stable in 38 states, including Rhode Island. The nation’s capital and 10 states had lower jobless rates than they did in February 2022, the data showed. Thirteen states, however, had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate of 3.6% in February was up from 3.4% in January and 0.2 percentage points lower than in February 2022.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in February at 5.5%, while North Dakota and South Dakota had the lowest rate at 2.1%.

New England unemployment rates in February:

Connecticut: 4%, up from 3.9% in January but down from 4.6% in February 2022.

Massachusetts: 3.7%, up from 3.5% in January and from 3.9% a year earlier.

Rhode Island: 3.1%, same as January, when it also was third highest in the region, and down 3.2% in February 2022.

Maine: 2.8%, down from 2.9% in January and from 3.9% a year earlier.

Vermont: 2.8%, down from 2.9% in January and up from 2.4% in February 2022.

New Hampshire: 2.7%, down from 2.8% in January but up from 2.2% in February 2022.