WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in March, rising 9.1% from a year earlier to $480,000, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Tuesday.

Sales in March fell 4% year over year to 509 while pending contracts dropped by 3.5% from a year ago.

Although the number of homes on the market rose 29.2% year over year in March, the supply of homes remains low, keeping prices elevated, the agency said.

“Thankfully, we’re seeing more homes hitting the market here in 2025 compared to this time last year,” said Chris Whitten, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “At the same time, pending sales have slowed over the last four months, which has led to fewer closings. With our economy shifting and consumer confidence waning, we’re seeing more buyers sitting on the sidelines. This should help us head towards a more balanced housing supply, which currently remains critically low.”

Year over year, condominium sales rose by 3.2% to 129 in March, while multifamily home sales increased by 14.3% to 112 in that time.

The median condominium sales price decreased 4.4% to $353,771, while the multifamily home sales price rose 8.8% to $582,278.