R.I. Startup Week returns with broader reach, sharpened focus areas

By
-
Annette Tonti, managing director at RIHub, left, talks with Mia Nolan program director, center and Leia McDonnell, program coordinator, at their office at Innovate Newport. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Startup Week has returned with programming that covers greater breadth and depth of Ocean State innovation. The event, developed by startup services nonprofit RIHub, kicked off Sept. 18 and will run through Sept. 26. Now in its fourth year, the 2025 schedule includes more than 47 sessions taking place in 13

