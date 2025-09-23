R.I. Startup Week returns with broader reach, sharpened focus areas

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Startup Week has returned with programming that covers greater breadth and depth of Ocean State innovation. The event, developed by startup services nonprofit RIHub, kicked off Sept. 18 and will run through Sept. 26. Now in its fourth year, the 2025 schedule includes more than 47 sessions taking place in 13

Rhode Island, including the CIC Providence, Innovate Newport

and university campuses.

“It feels like we’ve come to a turning point for Rhode Island Startup Week where it’s become an institution,” Tonti said. “People look forward to it every year, and the organizations that are involved talk about doing it next year.

“We really are most importantly, (inviting) the innovation ecosystem to build their events around R.I. Startup Week,” she continued, “and they have come to the table in a big way.”

“ It’s a bullet point on important activity for investors happening here in Rhode Island,” Tonti said of the summit.