R.I. Startup Week returns with broader reach, sharpened focus areas

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Startup Week has returned with programming that covers greater breadth and depth of Ocean State innovation.
The event, developed by startup services nonprofit RIHub, kicked off Sept. 18 and will run through Sept. 26. Now in its fourth year, the 2025 schedule includes more than 47 sessions taking place in 13 venues throughout Rhode Island, including the CIC Providence, Innovate Newport and university campuses.
Entrepreneurs are sensing and contributing to this growth, said RIHub Managing Director Annette Tonti, with hundreds participating – up from around 60 just two years ago.
“It feels like we’ve come to a turning point for Rhode Island Startup Week where it’s become an institution,” Tonti said. “People look forward to it every year, and the organizations that are involved talk about doing it next year.
“We really are most importantly, (inviting) the innovation ecosystem to build their events around R.I. Startup Week,” she continued, “and they have come to the table in a big way.”
R.I. Startup Week took place for the first time in 2021, growing from 2020's Startup Weekend and 2019 Startup Day. RIHub spearheaded these efforts and now collaborates with partners throughout the Ocean State and the Northeast in what has become an annual, months-long planning process.
When coordinating this year's efforts, organizers wanted to make events accessible to entrepreneurs throughout Rhode Island, Tonti said. Reflecting this effort, programming place in venues across Providence, Aquidneck Island and South County.
RIHub has incorporated this push beyond Providence into its general programming. The nonprofit launched in 2019 in the CIC Providence, and in 2022 opened a second hub in the Innovate Newport building.
Alongside the CIC Providence and Innovate Newport, the University of Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay Campus and Brown University are also among the week's programming hosts. Many events are free and open to the public.
For the first time, this year's R.I. Startup Week includes also daylong programming centered on life sciences and ocean technology. Other highlights include a $12,000 prize hackathon; the annual "Calamari Tank" pitch contest; and RIHub and Brown University innovation showcases.
The week's events have garnered more than 5,000 registrations from 500 participants, Tonti says.
RIHub will host its signature event, the Newport Investor Summit, throughout the day on Friday. Now in its second year, the summit brings a curated selection of investors from throughout the northeast to Innovate Newport.
Around 40% of participating startups entered due diligence agreements they met during last year's summit, according to RIHub data.
The event will also feature keynote speeches from Jinane Abounadi, executive director of the MIT Sandbox Fund; Tim Welter, senior fellow, Potomac Institute for Policy Studies; and James Buescher, general manager for Maritime U.S. at Anduril Industries.
Many but not all of the entrepreneurs are from Rhode Island are slated to pitch, which Tonti says is part of RIHub's strategy to amplify Rhode Island's place as a regional center for innovation.
“It’s a bullet point on important activity for investors happening here in Rhode Island,” Tonti said of the summit.
A full schedule of R.I. Startup Week programming and list of event organizers is available at ristartupweek.com
.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.