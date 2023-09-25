R.I. suicide and crisis line calls increase over 50% since 988 launch

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline fielded more than 6,000 calls during its first year operating in Rhode Island.

This shows a significant increase in the number of people connecting to mental health resources as Rhode Island continues to have one of the highest local answer rates in the country, according to the announcement.

From July 2022 through June 2023 the state fielded 6,285 calls from the 988 Lifeline. This is a 58% increase over the 3,986 calls received in the previous year from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and before the 988 Lifeline went live in July 2022.

“Making it easier for people to call and answering their calls quickly increases the chances that they will get the help they need, and it can also save lives,” McKee said. “That’s why it is important to recognize Rhode Island’s efforts with 988 and to continue to spread the word about 988 so that people know that finding help is as easy as dialing those three numbers.”

Call responses have included basic emotional support, sharing information, referrals to care or recovery services, and collaboration with other agencies’ crisis responders, including mobile units.

With at least 95% of calls answered each month during the 988 Lifeline’s first year, Rhode Island’s call center has consistently ranked among the best in the nation, according to the announcement. Approximately 42% of those calls resulted in providing someone with specific behavioral health or community resources and less than 2% led to first responder dispatch.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., advocated for the legislation to create the 988 Lifeline, emphasizing the importance of having a number that would make it easier for people to get help.

“I helped create the national 988 Lifeline to make it easier for people to access the help they need because behind every call and every text is a person in crisis. I’m grateful to the experienced counselors who staff these free, 24/7 confidential lifelines, and I commend Governor McKee and his community partners for coordinating to ensure a smooth transition to 988,” Reed said. “We’ve got to ensure the resources are there to save lives. I’m committed to ensuring that mental health care is available and accessible, and anyone in crisis can call 988 to be connected to hope, healing and expert care.”

The 988 Lifeline has fielded approximately 5 million calls, texts and chats in its first year through more than 200 local and state crisis centers across the U.S. In Rhode Island, 988 Lifeline calls and messages are received by trained 988 staff that is backed by BH Link, which is the state’s behavioral health triage/crisis center. Along with the 988 Lifeline, BH Link has clinicians, nurses, case managers, psychiatrists and specialists to help connect people with care.

According to the announcement, it is important Rhode Islanders remember that there is no wrong door between the 988 Lifeline and BH Link for someone seeking help, as support will be available.

“BH Link and the 988 Call Center is here and ready to serve all Rhode Islanders,” said Dr. Cliff Cabral, CEO of Horizon Healthcare Partners, which oversees BH Link and 988. “We are asking residents across our state’s 39 cities and towns to help us spread the word to their co-workers, neighbors, friends and family so that everyone knows where they can go for help if they are experiencing a mental health or substance use issue.”