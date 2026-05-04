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PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Office of Energy Resources and R.I. Department of Transportation on Monday announced plans to install 102 new electric vehicle charging stations and more than 200 charging ports across Rhode Island, marking the state’s largest investment in EV infrastructure to date. The $24 million initiative, supported by federal and state funding, will

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Office of Energy Resources and R.I. Department of Transportation on Monday announced plans to install 102 new electric vehicle charging stations and more than 200 charging ports across Rhode Island, marking the state’s largest investment in EV infrastructure to date.

The $24 million initiative, supported by federal and state funding, will span 18 municipalities. Construction is expected to begin this spring and summer.

New stations will be located in communities including Providence, Pawtucket, Cranston, Warwick and Westerly, among others, with sites planned at municipal and state facilities, gas stations and retail centers.

The buildout will include a mix of direct current fast chargers capable of charging a vehicle to about 80% in 20 to 30 minutes, along with Level 2 chargers designed for longer stays at locations such as parks and shopping areas.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the expansion is intended to lower barriers for motorists looking to use electric vehicles.

“By bringing new EV charging stations into communities, we are making it more convenient and practical for families, businesses and visitors across our state,” McKee said in a statement.

Acting OER Commissioner Christopher Kearns said the projects will help expand access to reliable charging infrastructure as EV adoption grows.

“Rhode Islanders’ use of EVs will continue to grow over time, as publicly accessible charging infrastructure becomes more reliable and well-placed throughout the state,” Kearns said.

Rhode Island is the first state in New England to fully award its remaining federal funding for community-based EV charging projects beyond highway corridors, according to the agencies.

RIDOT Interim Director Robert Rocchio said the effort builds on earlier installations at park-and-ride facilities and expands access for both residents and visitors.

In 2024, Rhode Island secured $15 million in federal funding to support the installation of 206 electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

“We’re happy to work with our federal and state partners to continue to build out EV charging infrastructure, making it more accessible in all parts of Rhode Island,” Rocchio said.