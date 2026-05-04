R.I. to add 102 electric vehicle charging stations in $24M statewide expansion

By
-
THE R.I. OFFICE of Energy Resources and DOT on Monday announced plans to install 102 stations and more than 200 charging ports statewide. / AP FILE PHOTO / NAM Y. HUH

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Office of Energy Resources and R.I. Department of Transportation on Monday announced plans to install 102 new electric vehicle charging stations and more than 200 charging ports across Rhode Island, marking the state’s largest investment in EV infrastructure to date. The $24 million initiative, supported by federal and state funding, will

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display