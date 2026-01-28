R.I. unveils strategy to create an AI-proficient workforce statewide

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island AI Task Force on Wednesday released its multipronged strategy to help make the Ocean State a national leader in applied artificial intelligence by 2030.
The report's
top priority was to create a more AI-proficient workforce, both through the education pipeline and retraining current workers. AI‑focused curricula across K‑12 and higher education will be implemented by 2030, as well as expansion of AI accreditation and credentialing programs to increase access to industry‑relevant skills.
The action plan is divided into four primary components - education/workforce, cross sector collaboration, defense industries and maritime technology and life sciences.
Specific industries discussed which would see the greatest change due to AI are government, finance, education, health, manufacturing/defense and small business/startups/nonprofits.
Education and research institutions are cited as existing strengths or “key differentiators” that gave the state a unique advantage in AI growth, as they could more quickly generate an AI literate workforce.
To ensure a smooth implementation of AI tools, the report calls for stronger coordination – or cross collaboration – among disparate sectors, namely government agencies, universities, private industry and research institutions. One such proposal is developing shared AI adoption sandboxes and AI-R.I., a statewide resource that would be a physical training and support hub to allow for safe AI experimentation.
In the continued lens of safety and risk mitigation, the report calls for the creation of the “Center of Excellence for AI and Data within state government" and a centralized regulatory framework for data-heavy agencies, such as those under the umbrella of the R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services.
This entity would be responsible for evaluating risks such as job displacement, privacy and algorithmic bias as well as developing governance and regulatory recommendations.
According to the report, AI is central to the state’s long‑term economic strategy, including attracting investment, supporting new industries and expanding data‑driven operations.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business Journal. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.