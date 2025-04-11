R.I. wants more say on Atlantic fisheries

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND congressional delegation is renewing its push to get the state two seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, even though Rhode Island already has representation on the New England Fishery Management Council. / AP FILE PHOTO/ROBERT F. BUKATY

Rhode Island punches above its weight when it comes to its fishing industry, landing more than $80 million of seafood annually, and some local officials argue that this justifies the state getting a much bigger say on what happens to the fisheries along the East Coast. The state already has representation on the New England

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR