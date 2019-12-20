Raimondo names Kathryn Power to head BHDDH

PROVIDENCE – Kathryn Power has been picked to head the state’s Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which she previously led for a decade, the governor’s office announced on Friday.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, who will submit Power’s name to the Senate for confirmation, in a statement called her “eminently qualified” for the role. From 1993 to 2003, Power served as director of Rhode Island’s Department of Mental Health and Retardation, now BHDDH.

Power has served as chairwoman of the state’s Governor’s Council on Behavioral Health since September.

“I look forward to continuing to work together as we improve outcomes for all Rhode Islanders who live with behavioral health challenges and developmental disabilities,” Raimondo said.

Before joining the governor’s behavioral health council, Power served as region one administrator for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, providing advice and advocacy for behavioral health policies and individuals.

During her earlier tenure as director of what is now BHDDH, she led efforts in substance abuse recovery programming, mobile treatment teams, and competitive employment opportunities, among other achievements.

“Rhode Island is fortunate to have someone of Kathryn’s stature – possessing such a high level of expertise in behavioral health and developmental disabilities – stepping into this vital role,” said Womazetta Jones, secretary of the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Power fills the position left by Rebecca Boss, who announced she would step down in January.