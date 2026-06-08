Raytheon invests $100M in Portsmouth facility

PORTSMOUTH – Raytheon announced Monday it is investing $100 million in its facility at 1847 West Main Road to accelerate radar testing and interceptor production. The company, currently under contract to provide multiple Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radars to the U.S. Army and Poland, said in its press release that it aims

Spokesperson Alyssa Shaffer said Raytheon plans to add 150 new positions in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH – Raytheon announced Monday it is investing $100 million in its facility at 1847 West Main Road to accelerate radar testing and interceptor production. The company, currently under contract to provide multiple Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radars to the U.S. Army and Poland, said in its press release that it aims to accelerate testing of those systems to boost production capacity of its Patriot Advanced Capability-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical, a primary component of the Patriot air and missile defense system. “This investment strengthens our ability to deliver critical air and missile defense capabilities to customers around the world," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, a division of RTX Corp.The announcement comes eight months after the company began a $53 million expansion of its radar production facility in Andover, Mass. The LTAMDS program recently completed its ninth successful flight test, according to the company, using the radar's multiple arrays to track and intercept a surrogate target. “Expanding in Portsmouth allows us to scale production, advance LTAMDS testing, and ensure the U.S. Army and our international partners receive these systems as quickly as possible,” Laliberty said. The company is tapping state incentives as part of its effort. Last month Raytheon was accepted into the RI Ready program administered by the quasi-state Quonset Development Corp., which provides access to technical resources and other wrap-around services. R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, speaking during a ceremony earlier Monday at Raytheon Portsmouth, said that in the coming weeks the R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors will be considering additional incentives for the company through the Qualified Jobs Tax Credit program to support its hiring efforts. (UPDATE: Adds that Raytheon was accepted into Quonset Development Corp.'s RI Ready program and comments from Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor in paragraphs 8-10.) Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.