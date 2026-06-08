Raytheon invests $100M in Portsmouth facility

Updated at 4:20 p.m.

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RAYTHEON IS INVESTING $100 million in its manufacturing facility in Portsmouth to boost overall production while accelerating testing of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor technology. / COURTESY RTX CORP.

PORTSMOUTH – Raytheon announced Monday it is investing $100 million in its facility at 1847 West Main Road to accelerate radar testing and interceptor production. The company, currently under contract to provide multiple Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radars to the U.S. Army and Poland, said in its press release that it aims

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