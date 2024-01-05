Real estate industry ready for some rate cuts

By
-
VESTED INTEREST: Gina Lalli, senior loan officer at Shamrock Home Loans, hopes interest-rate cuts will come in 2024 to spur some home sales activity. New mortgage applications in November were 20% lower than they were a year earlier. PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
VESTED INTEREST: Gina Lalli, senior loan officer at Shamrock Home Loans, hopes interest-rate cuts will come in 2024 to spur some home sales activity. New mortgage applications in November were 20% lower than they were a year earlier. PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

While many real ­estate agents are dream sellers, Gina Lalli, senior loan officer at Shamrock Home Loans in Newport, often has to give buyers a dose of reality. She’s witnessed the roller-coaster housing market over the past four years, and the delight and disappointment in its wake. And in some cases, Lalli worked with clients

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display