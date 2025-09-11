Red panda kits highlight growth, shifting exhibits at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – Though Roger Williams Park Zoo has hosted red pandas since at least the mid-1990s, it wasn’t until recently that the zoo could breed the endangered animals. That shifted with a $2.5 million appropriation from the city of Providence in 2022, which allowed the zoo to open an upgraded habitat for the animals in

The habitat's climate control capabilities also let guests see the animals more often

year-round. Red pandas, which are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, prefer a cooler climate and would often hide away from the heat during summer months.

“This is an animal that eats bamboo and sleeps a good amount of the day ... but there’s something about the look and behavior of them,” Johnson said. “The guests love them.”

“Mom is pretty shy and pretty protective," he said. But the zoo will set a date to officially introduce the kits to the public, and will eventually announce their names as well.

The zoo also counts its giraffes, moon bear, snow leopards and goats among its best-loved animals, Johnson said.

Overall, the zoo is home to 600 animals across 125 species, not counting its insects.

“We’re holding in that area, so that makes us feel good that we not only provide a wonderful experience to our guests,” he said. “ We’re also helping to build the economy in Rhode Island.”

