Reduction of blight in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – The recent clearing of two River Street structures has provided another 15,682 square feet of open space for Woonsocket, the mayor announced recently.

The demolitions are part of the ongoing Blight and Density Reduction Program, said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.

The recently cleared structures include a vacant multifamily at 113 River St. and a commercial building at 80 River St. that formerly housed a pub.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

