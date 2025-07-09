Reed secures $100K for NEIT Summer Tech Camp skills-building programs

EAST GREENWICH – Dozens of high school students from across Rhode Island gathered at the New England Institute of Technology in June for the second session of the institute’s Summer Tech Camp, which offers hands-on experience in advanced courses within a college setting, allowing students to explore various career paths.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., attended the camp to present a $100,000 federal earmark secured for the summer programming. Sessions run from June to early August, and include subjects in cybersecurity, robotics, drones and digital photography.

“New England Tech excels in preparing students for rewarding careers in high-demand fields,” Reed said. “This summer camp gives Rhode Island high school students an early glimpse into state-of-the-art facilities. I am proud to support this initiative to help students develop skills and assist local businesses.”

Amy Grzybowski, NEIT’s vice president of community relations, said the funds will allow more than 150 students to participate in this immersive learning experience at no cost, helping them discover new career pathways.

- Advertisement -

The earmark covers instructional materials, meals and program costs for participants.

The program prioritizes registrations from students in underserved communities, including Pawtucket, Providence, Central Falls and Woonsocket schools.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.