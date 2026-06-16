REGENT completes world’s first seaglider manufacturing facility in N.K.

Updated 6:15 p.m.

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THE REGENT Viceroy Seaglider, a winged passenger ferry, glides over the surface of Narragansett Bay on a test run off the coast of North Kingstown, R.I. REGENT Craft Inc. announced on Tuesday it has completed the world’s first seaglider manufacturing facility in Quonset Business Park. /COURTESY REGENT CRAFT INC.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – REGENT Craft Inc. has completed the world’s first seaglider manufacturing facility in Quonset Business Park, the company announced Tuesday at the Reindustrialize conference in Detroit.  The new 255,000-square-foot facility at 1 Seaglider Way will serve as REGENT’s global production hub for both the all-electric Viceroy seaglider and the Squire seaglider drone, the

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