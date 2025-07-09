Registration open for 7th annual NEMIC MedTech Leadership Program

PROVIDENCE – Registration is now open for the New England Medical Innovation Center’s 7th Annual MedTech Leadership Program.

The education program developed and run by NEMIC experts is based on in-depth research and combined decades of professional experience in the medical technology industry, according to NEMIC’s website.

The leadership program attracts a diverse array of participants interested in networking and enhancing essential skills, including those navigating entrepreneurship, health care, engineering, academia, or who simply possess an inquisitive mind about the medical technology industry.

Structured over a four-month period, the program allows for thorough exploration of the entire curriculum. Participants engage in weekly sessions every Monday, complemented by a selection of hands-on workshops on Saturday mornings. The program is held in partnership with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training and is free of charge to all residents and students within Rhode Island.

Last year’s cohort was the program’s largest, according to NEMIC, and included a variety of biomedical engineering and medical students from Brown University, as well as professional engineers and copywriters, public health administrators, and designers.

The next series of sessions is set to commence on Sept. 8.

You can register here.

