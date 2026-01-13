Relief grants on the way for Brown University area businesses

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Following the deadly shooting at Brown University last month, the city is partnering with Brown and R.I. Commerce Corp. to provide financial relief to businesses in the surrounding area.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced on Monday that the city will provide $15,000 grants to the Thayer District Merchant Association, the Wickenden Area Merchant Association, and the Wayland Square Merchants Association. Brown and R.I. Commerce will match those contributions, amounting to a total of $45,000 for each business group. On Dec. 13, a gunman killed two students, Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, and injured nine others during a final exam review in the university's Barus and Holley building. During the following weeks, businesses on nearby Thayer Street recounted that the area around the university descended into an eerie silence as the community grieved and the gunman, who is also suspected of killing a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, remained at large for more than five days. Some area business owners and employees said that they expect foot traffic and sales to increase when Brown students return from winter break later this month, and that the community has already made efforts to help small businesses. But with the dip in foot traffic during the holiday shopping season, some extra help was needed, officials say. "At a time when Providence families were preparing to celebrate the holiday season, the horrific act of violence at Brown University on Dec. 13 disrupted daily life for everyone in our communities," Smiley said in a statement. "Many of our local businesses felt the impact of this tragedy in numerous ways, including a dramatic reduction in foot traffic just before Christmas." The grants are "aimed at supporting our small businesses and neighborhood commercial districts during a difficult moment," he added, and will "deliver practical support to help merchants recover, retain customers and keep these corridors active and resilient." Brown University President Christina H. Paxson also commended area businesses for providing shelter and additional support to students during and in the aftermath of the shooting.

“From the earliest moments of the heartbreaking tragedy that took the lives of two Brown students and injured nine others, Brown’s neighbors in Providence provided crucial help to students, faculty and staff even as they too grappled with the impacts on their own lives and businesses,” Paxson said.

“We are forever grateful for their support," she continued. "The merchants in these commercial districts play a tremendous role in sustaining a thriving local community that generations of Brown community members know and love, and we appreciate the opportunity to match these grants as one way to express our gratitude.”

City Council President Rachel Miller echoed this thanks for local merchants. "Now, these businesses will know that the city has their back too – helping to ensure that they can recover from the economic hardship they experienced," Miller said.

R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor said that the support will help businesses to "strengthen their economic resilience and (enable) them to continue serving our community."

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.