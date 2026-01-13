Relief grants on the way for Brown University area businesses

By
-
A BOUQUET OF FLOWERES rests on the snow on the Brown University campus on Dec. 14, not far from where the shooting took place the day before in Providence. Following the deadly shooting at Brown University last month, the city is partnering with Brown and R.I. Commerce Corp. to provide financial relief to businesses in the surrounding area. /PBN PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – Following the deadly shooting at Brown University last month, the city is partnering with Brown and R.I. Commerce Corp. to provide financial relief to businesses in the surrounding area. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced on Monday that the city will provide $15,000 grants to the Thayer District Merchant Association, the Wickenden Area Merchant

