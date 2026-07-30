Report: NBA star Kawhi Leonard a minority investor in $137M R.I. soccer stadium, team

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NBA STAR Kawhi Leonard is a minority investor in the Rhode Island soccer stadium and the team Rhode Island FC, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12. / PBN FILE PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
NBA STAR Kawhi Leonard is a minority investor in the Rhode Island soccer stadium and the team Rhode Island FC, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12. / PBN FILE PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE

PAWTUCKET – NBA star Kawhi Leonard has been disclosed as a minority investor in the  $137 million, 10,000-seat soccer stadium along the Seekonk River and the team that plays there.  WPRI-TV CBS 12, who participated in a 10-month investigation with the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast and investigative news outlet Hunterbrook, reported Thursday that the Los Angeles

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