Report: NBA star Kawhi Leonard a minority investor in $137M R.I. soccer stadium, team

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PAWTUCKET – NBA star Kawhi Leonard has been disclosed as a minority investor in the $137 million, 10,000-seat soccer stadium along the Seekonk River and the team that plays there. WPRI-TV CBS 12, who participated in a 10-month investigation with the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast and investigative news outlet Hunterbrook, reported Thursday that the Los Angeles

PAWTUCKET

– NBA star Kawhi Leonard has been disclosed as a minority investor in the $137 million, 10,000-seat soccer stadium along the Seekonk River and the team that plays there.

WPRI-TV CBS 12, who participated in a 10-month investigation with the

“Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast and investigative news outlet Hunterbrook,

reported Thursday that the Los Angeles Clippers' Leonard, his uncle Dennis Robertson and former agent Mitch Frankel quietly invested in the effort in 2023.

Rhode Island FC founder Brett Johnson of Fortuitous Partners confirmed with WPRI that Leonard’s group were “small investors” who joined as the developer struggled to obtain private financing for Centreville Bank Stadium.

“We’re blessed with an incredible investor group, but there’s a lot of reasons why we keep it very close to the vest,” Johnson told WPRI.

When

the Tidewater Landing project broke ground in 2022, Fortuitous Partners officials said that along with the stadium, the project also called for more than 500 units of housing, plus retail, office and parking, and a pedestrian bridge connecting the two sides of the river. At that time, the project was pegged at $344 million, including $137 million for the stadium alone.

Fortuitous Partners raised $50 million in private equity from unnamed sources to finance the stadium and the team, but at one point construction stalled in 2023 as the company drummed up the final $14.5 million of that. Fortuitous said in 2024 the private investment in Tidewater Landing represents the largest private capital investment in any Rhode Island development in more than a century.

Much of the financing for the project had been from local and state governments.

In 2024, the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency sold $54 million in tax-exempt bonds in collaboration with the state to help build the stadium. Those bonds provided $27 million the state had pledged for the project, but it’s estimated that taxpayers will pay $132 million in principal and interest over the next 30 years to repay the bonds, which far exceeds the $59 million that was estimated two years ago. Also, the

R.I. Commerce Corp.

authorized an additional $14 million in tax credits, and the city of Pawtucket provided $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, on top of a tax treaty that will save the stadium owner up to $37 million in property taxes over 20 years.

News of Leonard’s involvement in the soccer project stunned local officials, according to WPRI. Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, who was involved with supporting the stadium effort, said he didn't know of the NBA stars involvement until WPRI asked him about it.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who cast

tie-breaking vote in favor of public subsidies for the stadium in 2022, claimed he was unaware of Leonard's involvement, even though

McKee joined Johnson at the Clippers’ home opener at L.A.’s Intuit Dome in October 2025, WPRI reported.

The NBA is currently investigating

if the Los Angeles Clippers circumvented salary cap rules involving a $28 million endorsement contract between

Leonard

and the now-bankrupt California-based sustainability services company called Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC.

Last month, Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding investors and lenders of at least $248 million.

That probe has has put

Leonard’s

trade to the Toronto Raptors on hold. On June 30, the Toronto

Raptors and Clippers struck a deal

that would send Leonard back to the city that helped win the 2019 NBA championship.

The Raptors agreed to send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and pick swaps to the Clippers for Leonard - who spent one season in Toronto, and that was the year the Raptors won their lone title.

Representatives for Leonard did not respond to WPRI’s requests for comment.

There is no timetable for the conclusion of the NBA's probe, which is being performed by outside counsel.Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.