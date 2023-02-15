Report: R.I. has 7th-highest monthly energy bills in nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the seventh-highest average monthly energy cost in the country, according to a recent report from TNRealEstate.com.

The Tennessee homebuying/home-selling website analyzed data from 2022 that was compiled by Florida-based TECO Energy Inc. and published by online statistical research company Statista in January to determine the average monthly cost in each state, including the District of Columbia.

Data showed Rhode Island residents spent an average of $212.30 per month, the seventh-highest in the nation. The average monthly electric bill in Rhode Island was $130.75 and the average monthly natural gas bill was $81.55.

Hawaii had the most expensive monthly energy cost. Residents there spent a total average of $399.49 per month on energy costs, including an average of $162.66 per month on electricity and $236.83 on natural gas.

- Advertisement -

Connecticut had the second-highest monthly energy bills in both the U.S. and New England, with $242.49 on average. Connecticut also had the second-highest electricity bill individually at $161.55, while its average monthly natural gas bill was $80.94.

Alabama had the third-highest average monthly energy bills, totaling $222.78 per month. Georgia was fourth at $215.80.

Idaho had the cheapest monthly energy bills, averaging $130.37 per month. Idaho had the lowest monthly natural gas bill at $35.33, while its average monthly electric bill was $95.04.

Massachusetts had the sixth-highest average monthly energy bill in the U.S. and the second-highest in New England, according to the data. Bay State residents averaged a monthly total of $212.67 spent on energy, including $132.18 on electricity and $80.49 on natural gas.

The report did not provide a national average.