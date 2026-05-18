Report: R.I. healthcare spending reached historic high in 2024

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RHODE ISLAND healthcare spending reached a historic high of 9.1% in 2024, exceeding the state's 5.1% target by 4 percentage points, according to a new report from the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner. / COURTESY R.I. OFFICE OF THE HEALTH INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island healthcare spending surged to a historic high of 9.1% in 2024, according to a new report from the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner, exceeding the state’s 5.1% target by 4 percentage points. Meanwhile, per-person spending exceeded $10,000 for the first time, and commercial market rates grew by 7.1%, representing

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