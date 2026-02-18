Report: R.I. poised to benefit from blue economy driven by defense, dual-use tech

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is uniquely positioned at the crossroads of national security and economic growth, which presents an opportunity for the state to invest in a blue economy driven by defense and dual-use technologies, according to the draft of a new 401 Tech Bridge report.

The “Southern New England Defense and Dual-Use Technology Ecosystem Report” was unveiled during the 2026 Blue Innovation Symposium, which was held at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown from Feb. 9-12.

The comprehensive report, which was produced in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense and provides data-driven insights into the defense and dual-use technology landscape, will be continuously updated “to incorporate new developments and emerging opportunities.”

Rhode Island’s geographic location and institutions such as the Naval War College and Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, along with strategic investments in regions such as Providence and the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown, could be anchors that can accelerate growth in the defense industry, the report states.

According to 401 Tech Bridge, the state’s “constellation of research institutions and maritime innovators has positioned Rhode Island and its neighbors as the nation’s most concentrated and capable hub for naval and dual-use technology.”

While the report identified Rhode Island’s geographic assets, world-class institutions and unique ocean access as “powerful advantages,” it said they must be “woven together into a coherent, state-and-regionwide strategy.”

“Unlocking the region’s full potential requires intentional organization and coordinated investment,” according to the report. “The next phase of growth will depend on establishing a unifying structure that aligns state agencies, higher education, industry and nonprofit partners around shared priorities in innovation, workforce development, infrastructure modernization, and data sharing and integration.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.