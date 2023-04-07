Rhode Islanders who stayed in their jobs received 6.7% annual raise on average

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders who stayed in the same job over the past year received an average pay raise of 6.7%, according to a report by ADP payroll and HR company, placing Ocean State employees slightly below the national average of 6.9%.

Meanwhile, those who changed jobs received significantly higher increases at the national level, more than doubling the average increase with a 14.2% year-over-year pay raise.

Rhode Island also placed below average for the median annual salary, according to ADP, at $53,900 for workers who have stayed in the same role over the past year, compared to the a $57,000 median salary for those workers nationally.

Massachusetts job stayers received a slightly lower year-over-year raise, at 6.6% year-over-year, but earn a higher salary on average, at $71,100. In Connecticut, job stayers received a 5.8% pay raise and make $56,000 on average.

- Advertisement -

While pay gains rose for those who stayed in their job at the state and national level, these increases fell from last month, according to the report: In February, the average year-over-year raise increased by 72% nationally.

Pay increases for job changers throughout the U.S. also decreased slightly on average from February, when pay increases for job changers were up 14.4% from a year earlier.

But both of these increases remain significantly higher than two years ago, with job stayers earning a 3.3% year-over-year raise on average in March 2021, and job changers receiving a 6.7% raise.

The report also notes disparity in pay by gender at the national level, and how business size and industry correlate with wage increases. ADP did not include Rhode Island-specific data for this breakdown.

Nationally, women receiving lower raises than men at all ages, the report notes. This wage gap was most glaring for workers ages 16-24, with male workers receiving an average annual raise of 16.6, compared to a 14.9% raise for female workers. The gap was lowest for those aged 25-35, with women in this group receiving a 10.4% raise, compared to a 10.2% raise for men.

This gap begins to widen again for workers in older age groups, while the overall raise amount also decreases with age.

Leisure and hospitality employees saw the largest pay raise, at 9.6% year-over-year, while information employees saw the lowest increase, at 6.3%.

Small business with less than 20 employees gave the lowest raises, with a 5.5% median pay change for employees. Larger businesses all provided raises between 6.9% and 7.1% year-over-year.

The report, ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights, draws from data on nearly 10 million individual employees from March 2022 to March 2023.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.