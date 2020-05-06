Resh Inc. identifies site in Woonsocket for move to R.I.

WOONSOCKET – Resh Inc., a manufacturing company that plans to move to Rhode Island from Massachusetts, will locate in a newly constructed building near the Highland Corporate Park in Woonsocket.

The city announced the company’s anticipated arrival Wednesday.

Resh is a precision sheet metal fabrication company with 35 employees, now located in Franklin, Mass. In Woonsocket, it plans to build a new facility on 6.1 acres on Park East Drive owned by First Mendon Corp., according to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.

The property is under contract, she said, for an undisclosed purchase price.

According to Baldelli-Hunt, the facility will cover about 65,000 square feet and will include office and manufacturing space.

The purchase is contingent on the city approval of a tax stabilization agreement, as well as completion of design and permitting of the building.

The project is one of the first recipients of site-readiness grants from the R.I. Commerce Corp., which will help cover its permitting and engineering costs.

In January, the Commerce RI board authorized up to $735,000 in Qualified Jobs Act incentives for Resh, assuming it creates up to 41 new full-time jobs in Rhode Island.

Resh has hired Bowerman Associates Inc., of Providence, to design and build the new facility and hopes to begin construction in August, with a completion in August 2021.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.