Residents, leaders discuss affordable housing solutions at policy breakfast

HOPKINTON – Residents, community leaders and policymakers convened Oct. 30 for a policy breakfast to discuss “Housing All of Our Neighbors: Creating Affordable Housing in Washington County.”

The event was organized by Healthy Bodies Healthy Minds: Washington County Health Equity Zone and held at The Haversham in Westerly. It focused on the urgent need for affordable housing units in the region, bringing stakeholders together to discuss barriers, share insights and plan steps to expand housing access for all Washington County residents.

The breakfast began with remarks from Alison Croke, CEO and president of Wood River Health. There was also a keynote address from Brenda Clement, executive director of HousingWorksRI at Roger Williams University.

Clement offered a data-driven look at the housing crisis in Rhode Island according to the HousingWorks RI Fact Book: There is no municipality in the state where a household earning less than $100,000 can afford to purchase a home.

- Advertisement -

Melina Lodge, representing Homes RI, also provided information about ballot measure 3 – a $120 million housing and community opportunity bond to increase housing affordability and promote homeownership. Rhode Island voters approved the bond.

After the keynote address, Croke moderated a panel featuring local leaders, including Russ Partridge of Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc., doing business as the WARM Center; Colin Penney of South County Habitat for Humanity; Frank Shea of Women’s Development Corp.; and Westerly Town Planner Nancy Letendre.

Panelists discussed the challenges and barriers to affordable housing while also highlighting strategies that can be replicated.

The event ended with a call to action for collaborative work toward housing solutions.

“The turnout and collaboration at this forum are a testament to the commitment across our community,” said Kristen Frady, program manager for Healthy Bodies Healthy Minds. “We’re working together to create lasting solutions so that all Washington County residents have a place to call home. This event gave attendees the tools and information they need to make meaningful changes in their own communities.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.