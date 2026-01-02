Revolution Wind developers file injunction to block latest federal suspension order

Updated at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 2.

By
-
SEN. JACK REED, D-R.I.; Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I.; and Gov. Daniel J. McKee speak at a news conference before a rally supporting Revolution Wind on Friday. /MATTHEW MCNULTY/ PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS

PROVIDENCE – The developers behind Revolution Wind moved to block the latest federal order suspending the offshore wind project on Thursday in what’s become an ongoing legal battle over a project that is already nearing completion. The motion for a preliminary injunction filed on Jan. 1 targets a Dec. 22 order issued by the U.S.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display