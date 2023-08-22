Revolution Wind project gains federal approval

PROVIDENCE – The proposed Revolution Wind project has received a key environmental approval from the U.S. government, marking a significant step forward in the proposal’s construction.

Developers Ørsted A/S and Eversource LLC announced on Tuesday morning that the project has received a Record of Decision from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, calling the approval “a major milestone in the federal environmental review process.”

The two energy companies, which are jointly overseeing the project, say that the wind farm’s construction will create “thousands of direct, indirect, and induced jobs, as well as permanent operations and maintenance jobs across both states.”

When completed, the 704-megawatt solar project will deliver 400 megawatts of wind power to customers in Rhode Island and 304 megawatts to Connecticut, powering more than 350,000 homes in total. Ørsted and Eversource project the solar farm to go operational in 2025, with construction projected to “ramp up” next year.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation welcomed the approval, and the project as a whole, as a driving force in Rhode Island’s quest to reach its 100% renewable energy goals by 2030, in addition to Act on Climate legal standards.

“Rhode Island’s offshore wind experience offers a national model and is helping to chart the course toward a cleaner energy future,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

“When it comes to harnessing the power of offshore wind, America must keep pace with global competitors,” Reed continued. “This innovative project is bringing good-paying jobs and clean energy benefits for generations of Rhode Islanders, with a goal of protecting the environment and reducing long-term energy costs.”

The developers now have their eyes on BOEM approval for its Construction and Operations Plan, which they anticipate the bureau will issue in November.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.