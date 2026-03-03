Rhode Island Breakers launches as state’s first pro offshore fishing team

By
-
THE RHODE Island Breakers Angling Club, an expansion club in the Sport Fishing Championship, launches March 6.

EAST GREENWICH – A new professional sports franchise is debuting in the state this week. The Rhode Island Breakers Angling Club will launch its inaugural season in the Sport Fishing Championship on March 6 at the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Show at the Rhode Island Convention Center. Sport Fishing Championship is a 14-club league that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR