Rhode Island FC names replacement for team president

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island FC has hired its second president in its first season.

David Peart, an executive with more than 30 years of sports business experience, has been appointed the soccer club's new president, the team announced Friday.

Peart succeeds Brett Luy, who stepped down 10 games into Rhode Island FC's inaugural season in the United Soccer League Championship, a second-tier U.S. pro league. Luy accepted a role as a special adviser with Fortuitous Partners LLC, the development firm that's building

the expansion soccer club’s new stadium in Pawtucket.

Peart is expected to join the club full-time in June.

“As we step into this next phase of Rhode Island FC’s journey, our executive committee and ownership group is thrilled to have someone with David’s decades of proven experience at the helm,” said Rhode Island FC co-founder and chairman Brett Johnson, who is also a founding partner of Fortuitous. “Throughout his career, David has built sports brands that reflect the values and culture of the communities they are a part of, and we expect he will do the same in Rhode Island.”

Peart spent the past decade as general manager of AT&T Sports Network/Space City Sports Network, the regional sports network for the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets.

The team said his career also includes senior-level positions with the Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Penguins. With those teams,

Peart responsibilities included local revenue and business development initiatives, ticket sales, corporate sales, premium seat sales, broadcasting, new media, promotions, retail merchandise, concession sales and publications. He also spearheaded youth sports initiatives and community engagement programs, showcasing his commitment to fostering strong community ties through sports.

“I am thrilled and honored to join Rhode Island FC as the club’s new president,” Peart said. “My family and I are excited to move to Rhode Island and get involved with the local community. I am eager to use my experience in sports and entertainment to help the organization achieve its goals of becoming champions on the pitch, in the community and with our valued partners.”

Rhode Island FC travels to Connecticut on Saturday to face Hartford Athletic at 1 p.m. The club returns to Beirne Stadium on June 8 to host Detroit FC at 7:30 p.m.

The team was not clear on the reason for the change. Rhode Island FC only has one win this season with seven draws.