Rhode Island FC to play inaugural 2024 season at Bryant University

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island FC is going to college in 2024.

The professional soccer club announced Friday it will play its inaugural season in the USL Championship at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium in Smithfield.

“Professional soccer is coming to Rhode Island in 2024,” said Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy. “We are committed to creating a uniquely Rhode Island fan experience from our opening match. Our club will kick off USL action in 2024 at Bryant University while we complete construction of a world-class stadium at Tidewater Landing. This decision will allow the club to focus on the fan experience in the inaugural season and prioritize the work necessary to field a team that is ready to compete for trophies from the opening match.”

Financing woes have slowed the $124 million Pawtucket soccer stadium project at Tidewater Landing, where the new United Soccer League team is supposed to play.

- Advertisement -

Pawtucket officials confirmed on March 23 that the issuance of $27 million in public bonds for the 10,500-seat United Soccer League construction, a cornerstone of the financing plan, was delayed, citing economic uncertainty from rising inflation and a potential banking crisis. This comes after the project broke ground in August and construction began in November.

Professional sports at Bryant University is not uncommon. The New England Patriots held their training camp at the Smithfield campus for two decades before Gillette Stadium was built in 2002.

In its press release, Rhode Island FC stated The Beirne Stadium complex includes all the amenities and facilities that Rhode Island FC and visiting sides will need for training and match day competition. The club has an estimated 4,000 season ticket holders.

“Bryant University is happy to welcome Rhode Island’s new professional soccer team to play their inaugural season at Beirne Stadium on our Smithfield campus,” said Bryant University President Ross Gittell. “We appreciate the enthusiasm that pro sports teams bring to our community and look forward to being part of the excitement.”

Rhode Island FC’s 2024 season schedule will be released at a later date.