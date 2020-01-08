PROVIDENCE – Five local nonprofits were recently honored with 2019 Best Practice Awards by the Rhode Island Foundation, the organization announced Dec. 30.

In a news release, the Providence-based foundation recognized the work of organizations in the areas of collaboration and volunteer engagement.

“These organizations emerged from a highly competitive process and an impressive group of nominees. There is something valuable in each of their remarkable examples that can help every nonprofit achieve more,” said Jill Pfitzenmayer, Rhode Island Foundation vice president of capacity building, in a statement.

The award winners are:

Community Provider Network of Rhode Island in Warwick received the Advocacy Award for leading the Stable Workforce, Stable Lives public education campaign to support increased state funding for direct-care providers.

Rhode Island for Community and Justice in Providence received the Collaboration Award for its work in connecting the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families, law enforcement and community partners in order to support local juvenile hearing boards.

The House of Hope Community Development Corp. in Warwick received the Innovation Award for the organization's Shower to Empower initiative. The initiative offers showers, haircuts, medical care and other services to help bring homeless people to housing.

Providence Village in Providence received the Board and Staff Leadership Award for the board's role in creating volunteer service coordinator positions to respond to numerous requests, including transportation, home maintenance and contractor assistance.

HopeHealth in Providence received the Volunteer Engagement Award for its work recruiting, training and managing the organization's hospice volunteers.

