Rhode Island Hospital resident physicians, fellows rally for new labor contract

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INTERNS AND RESIDENTS represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents rallied outside Rhode Island Hospital Friday demanding Brown University Health management agree to including livable wages and better working conditions in its new labor contract. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS/CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – Approximately 70 residents and fellow physicians rallied outside Rhode Island Hospital on Friday, demanding that their employer, Brown University Health, agree to new contract terms following close to a year of stalled negotiations. The action was organized by the Committee of Interns and Residents, part of the Service Employees International Union and representing

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