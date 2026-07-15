Rhode Island leader named to global economic growth task force

PROVIDENCE – Elizabeth Catucci, executive director of the Partnership for Rhode Island, has been appointed to the B20 USA Task Force on Economic Growth, a group that will help develop policy recommendations for G20 nations on workforce development and economic expansion.

The task force is one of four established by the B20 USA, the private-sector engagement group affiliated with the G20. The Economic Growth Task Force includes nearly 100 members from around the world and focuses on building a future-ready workforce and promoting growth through regulatory reforms.

The recommendations developed by the task forces will be presented to G20 governments. Other task forces focus on innovation, trade and energy policy.

The B20 Summit will be held in Washington, D.C., from Nov. 9-11 and is being hosted in the United States for the first time by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

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“Economic growth is one of the fundamental drivers of long-term global prosperity,” Catucci said. “It challenges us to think differently about how we build and sustain an agile workforce that can adapt to the evolving demands of a global economy.”

Catucci said collaboration among businesses, governments, educational institutions and community partners is essential to preparing workers for future economic demands.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News, where he also covers the nonprofit and education beats. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.