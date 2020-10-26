Rhode Island Medical Society announces 2020-2021 leadership

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Medical Society has announced new leadership for 2020-2021, including its president, president-elect and vice president.

Dr. Catherine Cummings, an emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital, has been appointed president. Cummings is immediate past chair of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Dr. Elizabeth Lange, a pediatrician at Waterman Pediatrics, was named president-elect. Lange is a founder of the Care Transformation Collaborative for Kids and a member of the Primary Care Physician Advisory Committee at the R.I. Department of Health.

Dr. Thomas Bledsoe, an internist at Brown Medicine, is the medical society’s new vice president. Bledsoe is a former governor of the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Kara Stavros, a neurologist at Brown Neurology, was appointed secretary and Dr. Kwame Dapaah-Afriyie, a hospitalist at The Miriam Hospital, will stay on as treasurer.

The Rhode Island Medical Society is made up of physicians, physician assistants and medical students.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.