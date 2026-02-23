Rhode Island Public Health Institute appoints Chowdhry as medical director

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Health Institute, which operates Open Door Health, has named Dr. Sapna Chowdhry as medical director of the overall organization and clinic.

Chowdhry steps into the position with 25 years of clinical, academic and leadership experience throughout Rhode Island. She most recently served as medical director of Thundermist Health Center in Woonsocket.

The Woonsocket center is the largest site of a federally qualified health center, with a team of 50 providers and 400 staff members who serve 25,000 patients annually.

Prior to her role at Thundermist, Chowdhry served for 20 years as a clinical director of a Health Resources and Services Administration Ryan White Program, a federal initiative offering primary care, medication and other support services to patients with HIV/AIDS.

She has also focused on general primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, OB-GYN care, community services and trauma-informed, team-based care.

“Dr. Chowdhry’s commitment to health equity, culturally responsive and trauma-informed care, and whole-person health aligns deeply with our mission,” the health institute said in a statement.

Alongside her leadership roles, Chowdhry teaches at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School as a clinical assistant professor of medicine. She is also completing a lifestyle medicine fellowship that focuses on food as preventative care, metabolic health and food as medicine.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.