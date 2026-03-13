Rhode Island Recycled Metals misses licensing hearing; mayor calls scrapyard ‘bad actor’

By
-
RHODE ISLAND Recycled Metals LLC, a scrap-metal yard on Allens Avenue, failed to appear at a meeting of the Providence Board of Licenses Thursday. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARK S. MURPHY

PROVIDENCE – The Board of Licenses postponed a decision on whether to renew Rhode Island Recycled Metals LLC’s license after the company failed to appear at a scheduled hearing on Thursday. The board continued the matter to March 26. The Allens Avenue scrapyard has faced scrutiny and legal issues for years due to fires, toxic

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

GYN Health Through the Years: Why Open Conversations Matter at Every Stage of Life

Women’s health is not static. It evolves with us—through our teens, childbearing years, midlife, menopause,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display