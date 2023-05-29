Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital receives Joint Commission accreditation

CRANSTON – The Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital has received a three-year accreditation by The Joint Commission, which demonstrates its compliance with all standards for psychiatric hospitals.

Through a two-day survey, the Joint Commission assessed the hospital’s adherence to standards in 19 areas, including life safety, environment of care, medication management and emergency management, said the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all of our staff for their hard work, collaboration and assistance to ensure that our Joint Commission survey would go well,” said hospital CEO Irina Beyder. “The surveyors were impressed, saying the hospital was clean, that we were very well prepared and organized, that the nursing, pharmacy and the medical staff work closely together, that the medication units were clean and organized, and the environment of care documentation was very organized and well prepared. This is a credit to our hardworking staff.”

The hospital opened in October 2022, after the 52-bed forensic psychiatric unit in the Roosevelt Benton facility within Eleanor Slater Hospital received a new license to operate independently under the name of Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital.

- Advertisement -

“The results of this survey by The Joint Commission point to the dedication of the hospital’s staff, and their commitment to care for our patients. Because of their efforts, we now have a fully accredited hospital,” said Richard Charest, director of BHDDH, which oversees the hospital. “We are also deeply appreciative of the work of others, including the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and the staff of Eleanor Slater Hospital for helping the new hospital to earn accreditation only seven months after it was licensed.”

Review of this accreditation is expected in 2026.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.