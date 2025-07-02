Deadline extended to July 2nd Winners will be announced on July 7th.

Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will remain a one-sportsbook state for now after legislation stalled in the House, though its sponsor says that is likely to change once the state’s exclusive deal ends next year. The Senate passed its version of the bill on June 4 by a vote of 30–2 that would have allowed other

House keeps R.I. a one sportsbook state, for now

state-run platform overseen by the Rhode Island Lottery and

powered by International Game Technology, is still the only place in the state to make sports wager online.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will remain a one-sportsbook state for now after legislation stalled in the House, though its sponsor says that is likely to change once the state’s exclusive deal ends next year. The Senate passed its version of the bill on June 4 by a vote of 30–2 that would have allowed other vendors such as FanDuel and DraftKings to do business in the state. However that bill never got assigned to a House committee hearing before the June 21 deadline. The House version of the bill, sponsored by Rep. Matthew Dawson, D-East Providence, was never taken up after being held for further study on May 1. So in the meantime, Sportsbook Rhode Island, theDawson said his sponsored bill failed to pass the House this year because the state currently has a 20-year contract to continue its one sportsbook model with IGT through November 2026. "I'm still disappointed it didn't go through this year," Dawson said. "Not entirely surprised considering the timing [of the IGT contract], but I am very confident that this bill, or one like it, will pass next session. It's actually my priority to get it done early, on day one of the first session." House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said that he would not consider the matter until IGT's contract expires next year, Dawson added. The Senate's version called for the R.I. Lottery Commission to refrain from renewing IGT’s contract and invite applications from potential operators prior to its expiration. The Senate bill's sponsor, Majority Leader Frank A. Ciccone III, who could not be immediately reached for comment. State financial data shows that the revenue sports betting is generating for the state government under the current one-sportsbook model has declined in recent years , after reaching a peak revenue of $25.1 million in fiscal 2022. In the most recent data taken from fiscal 2024, the state collected $19.2 million from online sports betting, the Lottery said, down from $20.5 million in 2023. Dawson noted the state "isn’t even maximizing profits" like it could be if it allows major sportsbook players like DraftKings and FanDuel to operate here. They’ve been prohibited from doing so since Rhode Island launched sports betting in 2018. "That's money on the table for the state, and money the state can't stand to turn down," Dawson said.

With Rhode Island facing a projected $250 million deficit in fiscal year 2026, a study commissioned by the RI Lottery in May recommended adding four to six online sportsbooks to help close that financial gap while at the same time competing with neighboring states like Massachusetts and Connecticut that have multi-sportsbooks.

“We appreciated the opportunity to speak with the legislators in Rhode Island about the benefits of a

appreciates the opportunity to work with the Rhode Island Lottery to ensure a great player experience with the IGT PlaySports solution and to help grow state sports betting revenues."