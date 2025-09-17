Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Wednesday filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in an effort to overturn the Trump administration's stop-work order of the Revolution Wind offshore project.

The new filing with Conn. Attorney General William Tong follows a lawsuit both states brought on Sept. 4 against the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, challenging what they describe as the abrupt and arbitrary Aug. 22 stop-work order.

Wednesday's motion argues the stop-order is causing “immediate and irreparable harm” and asks the court to allow construction to resume while the case moves forward, adding that Rhode Island faces serious harm from the work stoppage: contract deadlines, weather conditions, and rising costs that could derail the Revolution Wind project if construction doesn’t resume soon.

Revolution Wind, being developed by Danish company Orsted A/S, is currently 80% complete and was on track to deliver 704 megawatts of clean energy to over 350,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island by 2026. ISO New England, the entity responsible for operating the electric grid in the region, has warned that delaying the project would increase risks to reliability.