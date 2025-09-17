R.I. takes next legal step to reverse Revolution Wind stop-work order

R.I. ATTORNEY General Peter F. Neronha on Wednesday filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in an effort to overturn the Trump administration's stop-work order of the Revolution Wind offshore project. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL DWYER

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Wednesday filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in an effort to overturn the Trump administration’s stop-work order of the Revolution Wind offshore project. The new filing with Conn. Attorney General William Tong follows a lawsuit both states brought on Sept. 4 against the U.S. Department

