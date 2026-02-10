Rhode Islanders bet big on Patriots for Super Bowl, and mostly lost

NEW ENGLAND Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and teammates walk off the field after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. /ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO/GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ

CRANSTON – Rhode Islanders overwhelmingly backed the New England Patriots in Super Bowl wagering, according to post-game data from Sportsbook Rhode Island, leaving the state-run sportsbook on the winning side after the team’s loss. On the moneyline, which requires selecting the outright winner, 86% of bets and 66% of the total money wagered picked the

