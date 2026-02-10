Rhode Islanders bet big on Patriots for Super Bowl, and mostly lost

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

CRANSTON – Rhode Islanders overwhelmingly backed the New England Patriots in Super Bowl wagering, according to post-game data from Sportsbook Rhode Island, leaving the state-run sportsbook on the winning side after the team’s loss.

On the moneyline, which requires selecting the outright winner, 86% of bets and 66% of the total money wagered picked the Patriots, making for a majority number of losing bets. The percentage of actual bets is the total number of bets made, while percentage of money is from the entire amount that was wagered.

Against the spread, with the Patriots listed as 4.5-point underdogs, 72% of bets and 71% of the money were on the Patriots – but the Seahawks easily covered the line in their 29‑13 victory, meaning most local spread wagers lost.

For total points, Rhode Island bettors were a bit more on the mark, leaning slightly toward a lower‑scoring game, with 57% of bets and 52% of the money placed on the under of 45.5 total points, as the final combined score of 42 fell below that mark.

Prop bets, or "proposition bets," which are wagers on specific events or player statistics within a game that aren't directly tied to the final outcome, showed even stronger public confidence in individual Patriots players.

But that still did not necessarily translate to greater financial gains, figures show.

For Drake Maye’s rushing yards, 94% of bets backed the over, but the prop fell short – Maye finished with 37 yards, just under the 37.5‑yard line, leaving most Rhode Island bettors on the losing side.

Hunter Henry’s anytime touchdown was also among the most popular wagers, according to the R.I. Lottery. But Henry did not reach the end zone.

However, one successful prop bet that Rhode Islander's overwhelmingly backed, with 98% of bets, was the over on Maye's passing touchdowns. That wager paid off, as Maye threw two touchdowns to meet the over.

Sportsbook Rhode Island did not immediately provide total wagering figures or net revenue from the game.