CRANSTON – Rhode Islanders are placing early bets on Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, and local fans are favoring the home team, according to early data from Sportsbook Rhode Island. The R.I. Lottery did not immediately provide a total dollar figure for wagers placed.

Although fewer Rhode Islanders are betting on the Seahawks, those bettors are wagering more money than the ones who are picking the Patriots. Seventy-eight percent of money line bets pick the Patriots to win, but more than half the dollars, or 52%, are on the Seahawks, the R.I. Lottery announced Friday.

Point-spread bets tell a slightly different story. With the Patriots at +4.5, 70% of bets and 65% of money are backing the home team to cover.

Despite the Patriots’ first three playoff games being low scoring, bettors are anticipating a high-scoring matchup when it comes to the over/under for total points, which is at 45.5, with the majority of both the bets (62%) and money (68%) on the over. However, most Super Bowl wagers are expected in the days leading up to Sunday’s game, the agency noted.

Popular prop bets to date:

Correct Score of the Game: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24 is the most popular. Based on the current odds, a $10 bet on that exact score would win $600.

Drake Maye Rushing Yards (Over/Under 37.5): 88% of bets are on the over. A $10 bet would win $8.93 if Maye exceeds 37.5 rushing yards.

Drake Maye Passing Touchdowns (Over/Under 1.5): 95% of bets are on the over. A $10 bet would win $12.

Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown: A $10 bet will win $21.

Patriots Correct Score: The most popular selection is 24 points. A $10 bet would win $120.

Combination of Coin Toss (Heads) and Patriots Win: A $10 bet will win $45.