Although fewer Rhode Islanders are betting on the Seahawks, those bettors are wagering more money than the ones who are picking the Patriots. Seventy-eight percent of money line bets pick the Patriots to win, but more than half the dollars, or 52%, are on the Seahawks, the R.I. Lottery announced Friday.
Point-spread bets tell a slightly different story. With the Patriots at +4.5, 70% of bets and 65% of money are backing the home team to cover.Despite the Patriots’ first three playoff games being low scoring, bettors are anticipating a high-scoring matchup when it comes to the over/under for total points, which is at 45.5, with the majority of both the bets (62%) and money (68%) on the over. However, most Super Bowl wagers are expected in the days leading up to Sunday’s game, the agency noted.
Popular prop bets to date:
Correct Score of the Game: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24 is the most popular. Based on the current odds, a $10 bet on that exact score would win $600.
Drake Maye Rushing Yards (Over/Under 37.5): 88% of bets are on the over. A $10 bet would win $8.93 if Maye exceeds 37.5 rushing yards.
Drake Maye Passing Touchdowns (Over/Under 1.5): 95% of bets are on the over. A $10 bet would win $12.
Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown: A $10 bet will win $21.
Patriots Correct Score: The most popular selection is 24 points. A $10 bet would win $120.
Combination of Coin Toss (Heads) and Patriots Win: A $10 bet will win $45.