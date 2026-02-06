Rhode Islanders betting on Patriots to win in high-scoring Super Bowl

By
-
RHODE ISLANDERS are already placing Super Bowl bets, with data showing local fans favoring the Patriots in a high-scoring game, the R.I. Lottery reported. / PBN FILE PHOTO

CRANSTON – Rhode Islanders are placing early bets on Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, and local fans are favoring the home team, according to early data from Sportsbook Rhode Island. The R.I. Lottery did not immediately provide a total dollar figure for wagers placed. Although fewer Rhode Islanders

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR