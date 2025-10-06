RI AFL-CIO, Center for Justice join lawsuit challenging elimination of $7B solar program

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND AFL-CIO and the Rhode Island Center for Justice on Monday joined a lawsuit challenging the termination of the $7 billion Solar for All program. Pictured above are solar panels in Burrillville. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island AFL-CIO and the Rhode Island Center for Justice on Monday joined a lawsuit with businesses and nonprofits across the nation challenging the termination of the $7 billion Solar for All program by the Trump administration.  On Aug. 7, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ended the program as part of the

