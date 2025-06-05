Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A coalition of more than 70 small business owners from across Rhode Island are urging state leaders to defeat bottle bill legislation that would overhaul the state’s recycling program by imposing a 10-cent refundable deposit on nearly all bottled and canned beverages sold across the state. Bottle bill laws, currently enacted in 10

Bottle bill laws, currently enacted in 10 states including both Massachusetts and Connecticut, require consumers to pay a refundable deposit on beverage containers up front, which can be redeemed upon return to designated collection points or sometimes the store where it was purchased. Rhode Island does not currently have a statewide system to return and redeem empty bottles or cans.

Small businesses are the main economic driver of the state, representing 98% of all businesses and employing more than 51% of all Rhode Island employees, a ccording to the R.I. Commerce Corp.

"While [10 cents] per container may not seem like much, it adds up. A 12-pack of soda would cost an extra $1.20; the price of a case of beer or bottled water would increase by $2.40," the letter reads. "Rhode Islanders will be paying substantially more for their favorite beverages at a time when they can least afford it."

"A lot of small businesses never fully recovered from COVID-19. The economy is still uncertain, so it's already hard enough as it is," said Saba Tassawar, owner-operator of Iggy's Food Mart in Warren. "All these taxes are killing us, and now they want to add more. We can't afford this."On Wednesday, the coalition co-signed a letter sent to Gov. Daniel J. McKee, House Speaker Joseph K. Shekarchi, and Senate President Valerie Lawson to share their opposition to the bill, which will be the focus of a press conference by supporters on Thursday. The coalition claims that the 'bottle bill' will increase costs for business and consumers alike.Customers will invariably have to cut back on bottled drinks to save money, which in turn will hurt the businesses they shop from, according to the coalition. "Many store owners will be faced with the decision to cut worker hours, lay off workers or even close their doors," the letter read. But Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, D-South Kingstown, who sponsored the House version of the bill, claims the bottle bill legislation is a response to a growing recycling problem in the state. Rhode Island's recycling rate is a "measly" 26%, McEntee wrote in an April 14 press release. "The simple truth is that our recycling system is broken and plastic waste is filling up our landfill to capacity and dirtying our streets and neighborhoods," she said. "We are polluting our beautiful state at an alarming rate. Something needs to change drastically, and after months of intensive commission meetings, we believe this piece of legislation is what Rhode Island needs to clean up our state and protect our precious environment – all while saving the taxpayers significant dollars."

McCentee added that a bottle bill program would boost recycling rates for beverage containers – items that are highly recyclable but often end up as litter – by placing a refundable deposit on each container. Consumers could return empty bottles and cans to get their deposit back.

"Returning bottles to redemption centers is cumbersome, especially when it is so much easier to recycle through convenient, curbside recycling that all Rhode Islanders have access to."

However, the coalition said "that many shoppers will find it too inconvenient to bag and return containers to get the money back."

Currently, tens of thousands of tons of recyclables in Rhode Island are sent to the landfill due to contamination, reducing the lifespan of the Central Landfill and costing taxpayers millions, she said.

In 2024 alone, 29,000 tons of contaminated recyclables – enough to cover 895 football fields – were rejected from the recycling stream. Providence paid $1.14 million in fees for its rejected recyclables last year, said McCentee.

Meanwhile, a 2025 Save the Bay poll found that more than half of Rhode Islanders back a 10-cent bottle deposit, with support climbing after hearing pro-legislation arguments.