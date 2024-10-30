RIDOH revokes registration of nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARREN – The R.I. Department of Health has revoked the registration of a nursing assistant charged with sexually assaulting a patient. Erick Sajche Meza was working as a nursing assistant early in the morning on July 4 when he went into a female resident’s room and “engaged in sexual contact and continued even when she

WARREN – The R.I. Department of Health has revoked the registration of a nursing assistant charged with sexually assaulting a patient.

Erick Sajche Meza was working as a nursing assistant early in the morning on July 4 when he went into a female resident’s room and “engaged in sexual contact and continued even when she told him to stop,” according to RIDOH documents.

The assault took place at Grace Barker Nursing Home and the woman identified Meza by the employee ID card he was wearing, WLNE-TV ABC 6 reported in July. The victim said Meza was fully clothed during the assault.

Meza was arrested by Warren police on charges of second degree sexual assault July 15. RIDOH then suspended Meza’s license on July 16.

Court records show Meza posted the $10,000 bond and was arraigned July 16, when he entered no plea. The case was moved from Second Division District Court to Providence Bristol County Superior Court and Meza is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference Nov. 13.

A hearing with RIDOH was held Oct. 16, but Meza did not appear. The hearing was held anyway as RIDOH said it adequately notified Meza .

Meza, his attorney, and representatives of Grace Barker Nursing Home did not immediately respond to Providence Business News' request for comment Wednesday.