RIDOH sanctions two doctors for syringe negligence, prescribing complaints

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH recently sanctioned two doctors for health and safety concerns and failure to appropriately prescribe medication. / COURTESY RIDOH

PROVIDENCE — The R.I. Department of Health has issued disciplinary actions against two doctors for complaints related to syringe safety and prescriptions. In a Feb. 11 consent order, the state health agency alleges that Dr. Leena Davis, a Warwick pediatrician, failed to secure a used sharps container, leading to a toddler sustaining a used needle

