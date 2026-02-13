RIDOH sanctions two doctors for syringe negligence, prescribing complaints

PROVIDENCE — The R.I. Department of Health has issued disciplinary actions against two doctors for complaints related to syringe safety and prescriptions. In a Feb. 11 consent order, the state health agency alleges that Dr. Leena Davis, a Warwick pediatrician, failed to secure a used sharps container, leading to a toddler sustaining a used needle injury on a finger. Davis inspected the wound and deemed it superficial, but did not initially prescribe further testing to rule out HIV, Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C infection, according to the statement. Davis later ordered testing at the complainant's request, RIDOH said. RIDOH inspected Davis' office and found two sharps containers that were on the floor, full and had openings in their lid covers, the statement says, while another exam room had an unsecured sharps container on top of a file cabinet. Citing these findings, the department issued a reprimand on Davis' license and ordered her to pay $1,100 in administrative fees and complete a safety course on infectious diseases and bloodborne pathogens. In another consent order filed on Feb. 11, RIDOH alleges that Dr. Willy Alfredo Salas Sanchez, a Providence internal medicine physician, failed to prescribe a patient a refill for Tramadol, a prescription opioid medication. Salas Sanchez also failed to medically examine the patient and evaluate pain levels at the time of the request, RIDOH said. The patient suffered from moderate to severe pain and comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, paranoia and alcohol use that caused withdrawal symptoms. Salas Sanchez failed to follow earlier orders in response to the complaints, the agency says. In its recent consent order, RIDOH issues Salas Sanchez a reprimand on his license and ordered him to pay $1,100 in administrative fees. Salas Sanchez must also complete a course on controlled substance prescribing. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.