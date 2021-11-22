RIHEBC approves new $1M capital grant program

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp. has approved $1 million for a new capital grant program, the quasipublic entity announced Monday.

The program will provide financial assistance for eligible organizations in completing capital projects or making equipment purchases that are critical to advancing their missions.

RIHEBC provides financing for nonprofit health and educational institutions in the state as well as municipalities for school projects.

Grants from the new program will be up to $100,000 and may be used alongside other grants or other funding sources, RIHEBC said.

Applications for the grant program are due by Jan. 14.

Grant proceeds must be spent within two years of the grant award. Grants are scheduled to be announced in February.

“RIHEBC’s board of directors wants to invest in our communities by assisting Rhode Island’s health care, educational, and public school institutions in completing important projects or making much-needed equipment purchases. Whether upgrading facilities or purchasing an MRI, laptops or even a copy machine, the RIHEBC Capital Grant Program is intended to help eligible organizations fulfill their missions for the benefit of all Rhode Islanders,” said Kim Mooers, executive director of RIHEBC. “We encourage Rhode Island’s health and educational organizations to apply for these competitive capital grants.”

More information on the program may be found online.