RIHEBC awards $70K capital grant to Thundermist Health Center

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. has awarded Thundermist Health Center $73,643 as part of its Capital Grant Program.

The funding will go toward sterilization equipment at Thundermist’s new West Warwick dental clinic.

“Part of Thundermist’s mission is ensuring that all Rhode Islanders have access to dental care, and this RIHEBC grant has allowed us to purchase sterilization equipment for our new West Warwick dental clinic,” said Jeanne LaChance, CEO of Thundermist Health Center. “We thank RIHEBC for their Capital Grant Program, which has helped us meet our capital investment needs and deliver quality dental care to more Rhode Islanders.”

RIHEBC’s programs provide financial assistance for eligible organizations to help complete capital projects or make equipment purchases that are critical to advancing their missions.

“RIHEBC is pleased to present this Capital Grant Program check to Thundermist Health Center’s new West Warwick dental clinic for sterilization equipment that will be part of putting smiles on patients’ faces for years to come,” said Kim Mooers, executive director of RIHEBC. “Our mission is to help Rhode Island’s not-for-profit institutions meet their equipment and facilities needs so they can achieve their missions, and that’s precisely what this grant will do for Thundermist Health Center.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.